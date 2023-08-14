On the eve of Independence Day, many videos have gone viral on social media in which family members of dreaded active terrorists were seen raising the national flags at their houses during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

From the Sopore area of Kashmir Valley, a video has gone viral on social media depicting Rayees Ahmad, the brother of the dreaded Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Javed Ahmad seen raising a national flag at his house.

As some people reacted that Rayeed Ahmed was forced to raise the national flag, he interacted with some media persons to counter such a narrative.

"I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone. No one forced me to raise the national flag", he said, adding, "situation has changed now. Development is going all along Kashmir Valley".

Recalling the situation, which was prevailing some years back, Rayees said that for the first time, he was sitting at his shop on 14th August.

"Earlier in Kashmir here used to be hartal for three-four days from August 12 to August 15 as previous political parties were playing games at the cost of innocent".

Although Rayees was not aware of the fate of his brother he picked up the gun in 2009, he appealed to him to come back and join the mainstream.

Families of terrorists Mudassir, Saroori raise the national flag at their homes

While Rayees Ahmad raised the national flag at Sopore in Kashmir, family members of dreaded terrorists Mudassir Hussain and Jahangir Saroori hoisted the Tricolours in the Kishtwar district of Jammu province by joining the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The family of Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir Saroori, an active terrorist in Kishtwar, hoisted the tricolor at their home. Earlier on Sunday, Mudassir's family also hoisted the tricolor flag at their home.

Family members appealed to both the terrorists to come back and join the mainstream as the situation has changed in Jammu and Kashmir.

While admitting that his son has adopted a destructive path, Muddasir's family urged the forces to trace him and bring him back.

Muddasir and Saroori are dreaded terrorists

One of the most wanted terrorists in the Union territory, Hussain carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head. He was active in the Chenab region of Jammu province and involved in many terror activities.

Muddasir is a native of the Dachhan area of the hilly district of Kishtwar. Mudassir is active in the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist outfit since 22 April 2018.

A self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit Jahangir Saroori has been elusive. Keeping away from technology, he has survived using tactics for 30 years.

Saroori is the longest surviving militant active in Kishtwar over the past 30 years and was the brain behind the revival of terrorism in the district after a decade by killing BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother in November 2018.

After killing Anil Parihar, Saroori also masterminded the sensational terror attack in the district hospital Kishtwar in April 2019 that left RSS functionary Chanderkant and his security officer dead.