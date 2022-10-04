Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that 42,000 people lost their lives in over three-decade-long terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the security scenario has improved to such an extent that no one dares to call a Hartal or indulge in stone-pelting.

"Now security forces have attained the upper hand in Jammu and Kashmir as the government led by Narendra Modi is pursuing a pro-active policy to deal with terrorists", Shah said while addressing an official function to inaugurate or lay foundation stones of development projects in Jammu.

"A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted towards terrorism, ensuring complete control of the security forces over the situation", he said.

The Home Minister pointed out that 42,000 people lost their lives due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Those who support terrorism sitting in the government were identified and action has been taken.

Earlier "Hartal" calendars were issued from across the border

While pointing toward improvement in the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister recalled that earlier Hartal calendars were issued from across the border, and the people were forced to observe strike for months together without any reason.

He said that because of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi, nobody goes on strike in Jammu and Kashmir anymore. He said that earlier, even the annual budget was not worth crores of rupees but now development works worth crores of rupees are completed in a month and this difference has been enabled by the establishment of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Those who used to call 'Hartal' or pelt stones on security forces were curbed totally and now no one dares to give any such call", he said.

"Do you know why there is not a single stone-pelting incident in Kashmir now? Because stone-pelters were sitting in the government at that time", he said.

He also said there has not been a single encounter now as terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender.

Shah said terror incidents have come down by 56 percent, casualties among security forces by 84 percent. Recruitment as terror cadres has also come down, he said.

Holding J&K's three political families responsible for the "backwardness" of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the UT lagged on all development parameters due to their alleged misrule.

But the situation changed after 2014 as the Modi government gave priority to Jammu and Kashmir's development, and it is progressing well now, he said.

Shah said that by giving the youth computers and jobs instead of stones and guns, Prime Minister Modi has shown them the way towards a bright future. Narendra Modi's government has worked to provide rights to the underprivileged, amended the domicile law, rehabilitated migrants and refugees, and has provided assistance of up to Rs 5 lakhs to 53,000 families.