After cancelling three selection lists due to bungling and fraud, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday recalled four senior officers from the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

These officers were serving as members of the JKSSB which is the recruitment agency of the Union Territory government.

According to order No GAD-SERVOKAS/304/2021 Dated:03.10.2022 issued by Dr. Piyush Singla Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD), four officers namely Shagun Sharma, member, Ashiq Hussain Lily, member, Neelam Khajuria, member, and Narayan Dutt, member have been recalled from JKSSB.

"In the interest of administration, these officers are hereby recalled from the J&K Services Selection Board and shall await further orders of adjustment in the GAD", the order reads.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Amit Vermani, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, and Atul Kumar, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu have been transferred and posted as members of the J&K Services Selection Board.

Reyaz Ahmad Malik, Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Controller of Examinations in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Three selection lists cancelled after the detection of fraud

The government has decided to recall these officers after three selection lists were cancelled following the detection of fraud. Selection lists of Police Sub-Inspectors, Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA), and Junior Engineers (JE) were cancelled after it was established fraud was committed in the recruitment process which was conducted by the JKSSB.

The government also recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the request of the J&K Government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-Official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and others.

It was alleged that the accused, in connivance with JKSSB, a Bangalore-based private company, beneficiary candidates, and others, hatched a conspiracy and committed huge irregularities during the written examination.