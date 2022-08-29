Nearly two months after cancelling the list of over 7,200 candidates who have cleared written examinations of Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) following the detection of fraud, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday cancelled the recruitment of Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA) and Junior Engineers (JE) over alleged discrepancies. The government also recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

According to the report, the government assured all aspirants that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the irregularities and there won't be any compromise on merit.

"JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process," the Directorate of Information and Public Relations tweeted. "Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon," it added.

Important to mention here that the aspirants for the Finance Accounts Assistant have been protesting over the last one and half months against the possible quashing of the merit list over alleged discrepancies.

Earlier J&K government cancelled the Sub-Inspectors' list

Earlier, on July 8 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had cancelled the list of police sub-inspector after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. He also ordered a CBI probe into the recruitment process.

An inquiry panel led by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) R K Goyal prima facie found irregularities in the recruitment process. After announcing the cancellation of the selection list of SIs, Jammu and Kashmir government also recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter.

JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe recommended into selection process. Govt assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won't be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon. — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) August 28, 2022

Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the post of sub-inspectors held on March 27. The list of 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on June 4.

On June 4, JKSSB released the list of over 7200 candidates who have cleared the written exams of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and qualified for the physical test.

With the list of shortlisted candidates released by the JKSSB, the J-K Police recruitment exam has come under the scanner after several aspirants have called it a "fraud" and "unfair".

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on June 9, has assured a probe into allegations of irregularities in written tests conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors.

On June 10, a three-member panel headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal was constituted. The other members of the panel were the Principal Secretary General Administration Department and the Secretary Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

97,793 candidates appeared in the written test conducted by the JKSSB on March 27 across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per data, 1,13,861 candidates had applied for the post of which 97,793 candidates appeared in the examination, which was over 85 percent.

Over 7200 candidates have "cleared" written tests and have declared qualified for the physical test in the coming days, JKSSB had issued notice was the recruitment of 1200 posts of PSI in the Police Department.

Alleging large-scale bungling, fraud, and irregularities, left-out candidates pointed out multiple instances wherein siblings have managed selection which cannot be a coincidence. It was alleged that question papers were leaked a day before the exams and some touts managed to get question papers.