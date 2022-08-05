The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 30 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Bangalore on alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

After the cancellation of the recruitment process, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also recommended a probe by the country's premier investigation agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the entire episode.

Quoting sources a news agency reported that raids were conducted at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar and a house in Bangalore.

According to the official handout, "the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-Official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police on 27.03.2022, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)".

"The results were declared on 04.06.2022. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. The J&K Government had constituted an inquiry Committee to look into the same. It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy among officials of JKSSB, a Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates, and others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors", the official handout of CBI reads.

"It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from the Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company", the handout reads.

Searches were conducted today at 30 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru, etc. at the premises of the accused.

The alleged irregularities surfaced after a large number of candidates of a coaching institute from the Akhnoor area of Jammu had made it to the merit list.

The agency that conducted the online examination has also been named in the FIR. There are a total of 33 accused in the FIR registered by the CBI. The case is under investigation.

Lt Governor has promised to look into the allegation of fraud in the recruitment process

It was on June 9, 2022, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha promised to look into the allegations of bungling and fraud in the recruitment process of Sub-Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Exactly after a month, Lieutenant Governor fulfilled his promise and ordered the cancellation of the recruitment process after a three-member inquiry panel detected fraud in the written test on July 8.

"JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's the first big step towards securing the future of our youth and the govt will soon decide on a future course of action for fresh recruitment", the office of the Lieutenant Governor tweeted on July 8.