Foiling another attempt of anti-national elements to execute selective killings in Kashmir Valley, security forces on Thursday arrested three terrorists with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir's Handwara area.

The terrorists were arrested at Fruit Mandi Crossing in Handwara when they were moving towards the town to attack some individuals.

According to police, during the routine checking by a joint team of J&K Police, Army, and CRPF at Fruit Mandi Crossing movement of some suspects was noticed.

"During checking, the joint parties apprehended three persons, who had attempted to flee the spot on seeing the forces", police said.

According to a police spokesman on personal search, the arms, and ammunition including one pistol, one pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds, and two grenades were recovered from their possession.

Identities of the arrested terrorists have been established as Manzoor Ahmed Kumar son of Aziz Kumar resident of Sagipora, and Showkat Ahmed Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Khanu Babagund. The name of the third terrorist will be revealed only after ascertaining his age. It is believed that the third terrorist is a minor, who was lured by some dreaded terrorists to join terror groups.

Arrested terrorists were tasked to execute selective killings

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the three terrorists were tasked to carry out terror attacks in Handwara, cause loss of life and injuries to the public, and disrupt peace in the area.

The trio was asked to executive selective and targeted killings in north Kashmir to spread fear psychosis among people.

The timely and swift action by the security forces has prevented the terrorists from carrying out the attacks.

In this connection, FIR No. 213/2022 u/s 13 UAPA and 7/25 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Handwara and an investigation initiated.

Sources said that arrested terrorists are not categorized but they are highly motivated by some terrorists sitting across the border.

Earlier two hybrid LeT terrorists were arrested in Kupwara

Earlier on Friday Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army arrested two hybrid terrorists and busted another terror module in the Kupwara district.

The hybrid terrorists were arrested by a joint team of the Kupwara Police and 28 RR of the Army from the Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds, and ten hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists associated with the Pakistan-based terror-out Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Although questioning of the arrested terrorists is going on, reports said that they were assigned the job to execute targeted and selective killings to create fear and panic among residents of Kashmir.