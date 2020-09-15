The tightening noose around Rhea Chakraborty of the ED, NCB and CBI; has thrown spotlight on her personal life. From her friends, family to industry members; many have come under the radar. NCB has also confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty has named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in a long statement to them. Rhea has allegedly named them for consuming drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant Singh for almost over a year. The couple was in a live-in and had plans of tying-the-knot soon. Before Sushant, Rhea's name had been linked with two other men. Let's take a look.

Harshavardhan Kapoor & Rhea

It was in 2017 that Rhea Chakraborty had started making headlines for her relationship with Harshavardhan Kapoor. Anil Kapoor's son, Harshavardhan, used to get snapped quite often with Rhea by his side. Not only was he spotted at Rhea's birthday party but the two were also spotted hanging out together at several occasions.

Talking about Harshavardhan, Rhea had once told Mid-day, "I got to know Harsh through common pals. We got along and he's a good friend now. He's a lovely guy. In fact, it is his vast knowledge about different kinds of cinema that I admire him for." However, this friendship remained short-lived as Harshavardhan soon started making news for his closeness with Sara Ali Khan.

Mahesh Bhatt & Rhea

The two might have shared a mentor-mentee relationship but were labeled as a couple several times. It was Rhea's pictures with Mahesh Bhatt, where he was seen resting his head on her shoulders that gave way to a lot of wagging tongues. Both Rhea and Mahesh had declined any such equation. Rhea had recently even referred to him as a 'father figure' in her life.

Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea

Though Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty never made their relationship public, it was a known fact. Even before Sushant Singh's death, the nation knew about the couple's love for each other. Sushant's family has now filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty.