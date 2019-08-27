Hardik Pandya who has had a roller-coaster journey so far this year has again been making news. The all-rounder, who grabbed some major headlines for his infamous episode and statements on Koffee with Karan, earlier this year, gave it back to everyone who criticised him by performing his career-best in this year's IPL and the World Cup 2019.

And, it has just begun for Hardik Pandya, who has created an even bigger fanbase by walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 recently. Pandya, who has been in news for his numerous link-ups and flings, is now allegedly seeing Natasa Stankovic. If a Spotboye report is to be believed, Hardik has introduced her to his family as his 'girlfriend'. The duo has been spotted in an about the city quite a lot these days and has no qualms in getting clicked together either. Natasa was earlier dating TV actor Aly Goni. Not just this, the report states that at a recently held cricketers' get-together Hardik had invited Natasa too.

Pandya was earlier linked with Urvashi Rautela. As per a report in TOI, Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya met at a gathering where his brother, Krunal was also present. However, after having a conversation with both the cricketers, Urvashi only had eyes for Hardik. And not just that, onlookers from the party even vouched for flirtatious looks and smiles being exchanged between the two. The duo was spotted at several events and parties together post that. However, Urvashi has always maintained that they were just friends and nothing more.

Esha Gupta, who was once rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya, and continues to be good friends with him was named as one of his relationships by Karan Johar on his chat show. However, on being asked about the entire Hardik Pandya fiasco recently, Esha Gupta lost her cool at the reporters and denied even being Hardik Pandya's friend.