A 22-year-old newly-wed woman was gang-raped by a tantric and her in-laws a day after the wedding took place in Haryana.

On September 13, the girl's in-laws called a tantric to give the substances that intoxicated her. Following this, she was raped by the tantric, her eldest brother-in-law and her sister-in-law's husband. The ordeal went on for two days.

On September 14, the victim was raped again. The tantric came to the house under the pretext of a 'pooja'. The girl's in-laws called her father up telling him that she was mentally sick, reports The New Indian Express. Her father found her in an unconscious state. When the girl woke up, she narrated the incident to her father who lodged a complaint with the police in Kurukshetra.

She was later taken to the hospital and has been undergoing treatment.

The complaint also included the mother-in-law and the sister-in-law who facilitated the rape and burnt the girl's clothes to hide evidence.

The accused have been booked under sections 328 (intoxication), Sections 376-D (gang-rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

