Mother's Day 2019 is just a few days away and will be celebrated on the second Sunday of May, which falls on May 12 this year.

Everyone takes this day to celebrate the maternal figures in their lives, motherhood and mothers. The day is also used to honour mothers and their role in bringing life into the world and helping to raise children, which is a very important role in society.

While countries like India, the US, New Zealand, China, Australia and many European countries celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May, countries such as the United Kingdom and Ireland celebrate during the period of Lent. Arab countries celebrate the day on March 21.

If you haven't already bought your mother a gift to show her how much you value her, here are some ideas for quirky, thoughtful gift ideas which the mother in your life will value forever.

You can write a letter telling her how much you love and cherish her. While this is not much, a letter would go a long way.

A photo of you and her in a handmade photo frame

A gift voucher for a spa treatment. Trust me, she will love this and love you more for the present.

A Bluetooth speaker

A gift basket

Apple iPad

A foot massager

Simple jewellery

Here are some messages you can send to one of the most important women in your life on this special day

Happy Mother's Day Mom! Thank you for looking after us so well, I know it's not always easy! We love you!

To the best mom in the world, Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for being chief cook, counsellor, taxi-driver, cheerleader, and best mom in the world.

"When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." —Charley Benetto

"Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children." —Maxim Grosky

Happy Mothers Day to the greatest mom! We don't say it enough, but we really appreciate all that you do for us every day. You are truly the glue that holds our family together!

Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother's Day to the sweetest mother in the world, we love you!