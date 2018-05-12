Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May as a special day to honor the mother figure of a family, motherhood, maternal bonds and even mothers' influence on the society.

Mother's Day celebration first began in the early 20th century in the United States. Anna Marie Jarvis is widely considered as the founder of the Mother's Day holiday in the country. However, she was also held responsible for commercialization of the holiday.

Mothers always play a significant role in people's life. From being the caregiver when we were just babies to the most trusted confidante in adult life, mothers are there with their children through thick and thin. As Agatha Christie said: "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path"

Here are some quotes you can share with your mother to remind her how special she is:

Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved - Erich Fromm

A mother's arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them. - Victor Hugo

The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness. - Honore de Balzac

"When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth."- Mitch Albom

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."- Cardinal Meymillod

"If at first you don't succeed, try doing it the way mom told you to in the beginning."- Unknown

God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers. – Jewish Proverb

A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie. – Tenneva Jordan

Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. - Unknown