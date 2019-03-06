March 6, which is Ash Wednesday or officially known as the Day of Ashes, signifies a day of confessions, repentance and the devotion to Jesus Christ for Christians all over the world.

Ash Wednesday is the start of the Lenten period which ultimately gets over on Easter. This day could fall anytime between the beginning of February and the first week of March. Christians believe that Jesus Christ died and resurrected during the Lenten period.

On Ash Wednesday, the priest, after conducting Mass, places dark coloured ash on believers' foreheads in the shape of a cross. This cross in ash signifies that the person now belongs to Jesus Christ. It also shows that the person is grieving for their sins which are believed to be the same sins God died for on the cross. On Ash Wednesday, it is considered inappropriate for the person to dine outside or go shopping or practice any self-indulgent activities.

While placing the ash on the person's forehead, the priests will say, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return." He can also say "Repent and believe in the Gospel." While it is not compulsory for the worshippers to wear the Ash on their forehead through the day, some choose to do so.

The Ash which is placed on worshippers' foreheads come from the Palms which were burnt on Palm Sunday of the previous year where the residents of the Holy place waved palms fronds during his arrival as a sign of celebration. The Palms here signify Christ's entry into Jerusalem before his Crucifixion.

The Lenten period, which lasts for 46 days include 40 days of fasting and six Sundays when fasting is not required. During Lent, devout Christians are said to give up one thing they truly like during the 46 days which will culminate with Easter. These things could include sweets, candy, shopping and material items. It can also be social media, television or anything the person thinks he or she feels that they are addicted to.

Here are some inspirational quotes to for this Holy day

"As the ashes take away our sins, new growth happens. We start our life anew, just as a forest does after it, too, has been touched by the fire of sins." - Anthony T. Hincks

Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. After fasting forty days and forty nights, he was hungry. The tempter came to him and said, "If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become bread." Jesus answered, "It is written: 'Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God." - Matthew 4: 1-4