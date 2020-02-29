Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who is known for possessing a sixth sense when it comes to choosing scripts, has always encouraged participation of women in self-defence classes. The actor who has worked in films such as Pad Man, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has made his contribution to open toilets and sanitary vending machine even after the release and success of his films. His work has never been restricted until the days, his films needed to be promoted, but has gone beyond that.

"So happy to meet this young little girl at the graduation day of our Women's Self Defense Center today and it is this confidence in her to take on the world which encourages our team to keep going Clapping hands signClapping hands sign #WSDC @AUThackeray," the actor wrote on Twitter.

"Why are you learning self-defence?" the actor asked a girl.

"Because I like to play football, I wanted to play but I could not. Then my mother told me if you learn self-defence you will be able to get the ball. When school girl sees me I don't fight with them but I tell them that you don't fight with me," said the six-year-old.

She also confirmed that no one in her school dares to bully her since she knows self-defence. Everyone in the audience cheered for the girl and Akshay Kumar too claimed that he is proud of her.. her spirit.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that is expected to release on March 24. Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn will also be a part of the project. Sooryavanshi will mark his first film in the year 2020.

He was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz was unable to keep up with the box office numbers usually scored by an Akshay Kumar starrer film. The actor is also expected to be in Bachchan Pandey, Hera Pheri 3 and Prithviraj.