Everyone knows Ranveer Singh is an ardent football fanatic and a dedicated fan of Arsenal FC. The Bollywood actor recently had a sweet fanboy moment when he got the chance to meet football legend, Alan Shearer.

The 34-year old actor could not control his excitement upon meeting English footballer Shearer which was evident from the pics that Ranveer shared on Instagram earlier in the day.

Sharing his fanboy moment pics featuring Shearer, Ranveer wrote, "Footballing royalty! Good times with Alan Shearer." He also tagged Premier League India in the caption, as the event was organised by the English Premier League as part of their promotional activities in the subcontinent.

Shearer was quick to reply and wrote, "Great meeting you and a brilliant afternoon." After which, Ranveer the fanboy wrote in excitement, "Delight to have you roll through our hood, Sir! Honoured!"

Ranveer has also met Arsenal player Mesut Ozil

A few months earlier, the actor who is called 'Rambo' with love by his fans and colleagues experienced a similar fanboy delight when he caught up with Arsenal's star Mesut Ozil and made everyone else go green in envy.

Ranveer's love for Arsenal is well pronounced as he regularly shares posts in support of the London based club. Earlier, he also partnered with Adidas, as part of the sports brand's promotion of Arsenal's home jersey.

Premier League India give a shoutout to Ranveer and Shearer

Earlier, Premier League India also shared a picture of Ranveer and Shearer posing alongside the PL Trophy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set to feature in Kabir Singh's next movie '83' in which he will be playing the role of Kapil Dev with his real-life partner Deepika Padukone playing his reel life wife Romi Dev. The film is based on Indian Cricket Team's win at 1983 World Cup and will release on 10th April 2020.

Apart from '83', the 34-year-old actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a film helmed by Divyang Thakkar. This project is being produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma, who was the director of Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baraat.