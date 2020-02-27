Katrina Kaif recently shared a video of her walking the red carpet in style. The actress was seen wearing a red hot short dress with a cape of the same color. Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous in the video and even asked fans to guess the brand she was shooting for. But fans were left amazed by her beauty and have been pouring in compliments for the Ek Tha Tiger actress.

Check out the video here,

The video got more than 22,71,000 'likes' within a few hours. A fan called her 'One of the hottest girls in Bollywood!!' Another reacted, 'Ufff Kattyyyyy.' Many of the fans guessed that the actor was actually shooting for a Slice commercial.

Katrina had recently invited Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt at her residence. She gifted some nice lip colours to Priyanka, from her recently launched makeup brand. She posted a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram account and wrote, 'A little make up party.... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it's always a blast with u.'

Katrina had recently come out in support of Priyanka after she was trolled for wearing a low-cut Ralph and Russo white fringed gown at the Grammys 2020 red carpet.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating rumors

In an earlier interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vicky had made the same statement that he wants to guard his personal life. "If you speak one lie then you have to guard it, and in the bargain, you end up lying more. If you give one statement, the discussions heat up. By the time it reaches you again, there is a changed version and the queries are also different. Then you have to justify those queries, and at that point in time, you may be busy doing some other character. In fact, speaking frankly, there is no story at all," he had said.

However, a source close to both the actors had earlier said that the two are in a developing relationship. Vicky Kaushal is totally smitten by Katrina's beauty and never leaves a chance to gush about her to his friends. And yet again, the source has reiterated that Katrina and Vicky are serious about each other. The source also added that unlike Ranbir Kapoor, who Katrina had dated in the past, Vicky is not commitment-phobic.

Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi

Katrina will now be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Director Rohit Shetty has advanced the release of the film by three days following the Maharashtra government's decision to allow theatres to operate round-the-clock in the city. It will now hit the theatres on March 24, instead of its earlier release date of March 27. The movie will also have Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their characters for extended cameos.