Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons when she wore a daring outfit to the Grammy awards 2020. The dress which was compared to the one Jennifer Lopez wore to the award ceremony in 2000. Unfortunately for the actress, the dress backfired, and how?

There were still some who came out to defend the actress' choice, and the most recent show of support she received was from Katrina Kaif, who commented on the dress in her most recent interview.

The controversial Grammy outfit Priyanka wore

The outfit which is at the centre of the conversation was a white floor-length gown that had a plunging neckline. While Priyanka's choice backfired, Jennifer's was a hit with the audience when she wore it.

Many had said that the actress had forgotten her Indian values Priyanka received criticism from the public and fashion elite as well, like late Wendell Rodricks who said the neckline goes "All the way from LA to Cuba."

Katrina defends Priyanka's Grammy dress

Katrina Kaif in her interview, when asked about the outfit controversy said that she wasn't aware of what had gone down when Priyanka had worn the dress. She did say that she thought the actress was looking stunning in it. Speaking about the public perception she said that people might not have viewed the picture properly.

Previously, Hina Khan and Disha Patani had also supported the actress' fashion choices. Patani had said that trolling occurs due to a certain perception and the double standards when it comes to seeing Indian actresses in bold dresses versus seeing Western actresses in the similar outfits and nothing could be done except to ignore it.