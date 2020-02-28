Telugu actor Mahesh Babu had earlier said that there's no chance of him making a Bollywood debut as he believes south industry is huge and can make pan-India films. But now several reports have started making the rounds of the internet that the south star will star in a popular franchise alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie will apparently be directed by Rohit Shetty.

It is being said that Sajid Nadiadwala was pretty impressed with Mahesh Babu's looks and acting skills and trying to make him a part of a popular franchise under his production banner. The reports also suggest that Sajid has approached Mahesh for the role wherein he will share screen with Ranveer Singh. However, there's no official confirmation about the said reports.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu has worked with Ranveer Singh in a commercial. And since both are good friends with each other, there might be a possibility that the two might consider starring in a film together.

Mahesh Babu - Tollywood's 'Twitter Star'

Mahesh Babu was recently named Tollywood's 'Twitter Star', and the actor said that he was grateful for the constant love and appreciation from his fans. He was presented with the 'Twitter Star' award at the second edition of Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020. Tollywood, in this context, refers to the Telugu-language film industry based in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, although it also refers to the Bengali film industry that is based in Kolkata's Tollygunge area.

"It's great to be recognised as the Twitter Star from Tollywood and I would like to thank Zee Telugu for providing me this honour with this award. I am grateful for the constant love and appreciation from my fans on Twitter, and hope to continue to exchange many tweets with them in the future," Mahesh had said.

As per Twitter's #ThisHappened 2019 data, Mahesh Babu was the most mentioned personality from the Telugu entertainment industry on the platform. His movies "Maharshi" and "Sarileru Neekevvaru" featured in the top five most tweeted about hashtags of the year in the Telugu entertainment category. He was also the only actor from the Telugu film industry to feature on the list of top 10 male entertainment handles in India.

(With IANS Inputs)