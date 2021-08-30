Devotees all over the world are celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna on Monday, August 30. The auspicious festival is observed on the eighth day or Ashtami in the holy month of Shravana (August-September) of Hindu calendar.
From Raas Leela to Dahi Handi to great foods, Krishna Janmashtami — also known as Sri Krishna Jayanthi, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami and Ashtami Rohini — is celebrated with much fervour in India. The birth of Lord Krishna is not only celebrated in India but also in Nepal and Bangladesh.
International Business Times, India, wishes all its readers a very happy and prosperous Janmashtami. Here are a few best wishes, messages, gif greetings to share with your loved ones.
Janmashtami songs
During Janmashtami, two major events are organised - Dahi Handi and Rasa Lila (Raas Leela), which are marked by people playing songs and dancing to them. Here are some popular Janmashtami songs, which can be played during the festival.
Radhe Radhe: The title song Radhe Radhe from Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl, surely does make it to the list of chartbuster songs this festive season. The peppy track showcases Ayushmann (Kanha) impressing his Radha and is composed and sung by Meet Bros along with Amit Gupta.
Yashomati Maiyya Se: Sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, this song is a must play during Janmashtami. From the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Yashomati Maiyya Se depicts the innocence of Lord Krishna when he complains to his mother about his dark complexion.
Soja Zara: From the biggest blockbuster of all time Baahubali 2, Soja Zara is crooned by Madhushree. Anushka Shetty, who plays a princess Devasana is seen dancing to this melodious song along with other ladies while worshipping Lord Krishna.
Go Go Govinda: Go Go Govinda, from the film OMG – Oh My God! is a dahi handi special song that can be played during the festival.
Maiya Yashoda Ye Tere Kanhaiya: Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik, Maiya Yashoda Ye Tere Kanhaiya gives a melodious feel. It is a very popular song on Lord Krishna from the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Janmashtami Greetings
May Lord Krishna bless you abundantly to lead a prosperous life with all the delights of life. May your dreams come true. Wishing you the greetings of Krishna Janmashtami 2016.
May Lord Krishna bring happiness in your life and hatred away from your life. Enjoy Janmashtami with heart full of love. Happy Janmashtami greetings.
Today is a special day for us,
As our Lord Krishna was born on this day,
He was born to fight against inhumanity,
And to save each one of us from evils.
Happy Janmashtami 2021.
May this Janmashtami brings you happiness in your life,
May hatred leave away from you.
Enjoy the auspicious day with lots of love and happiness.
Wishing you the blessings of Lord Krishna.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami.
Here is a special day to spend with your family and friends,
A fun day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna,
Wishing you a cheerful day,
With the greetings of Janmashtami.
May the Natkhat Nandlala always give you many reasons to be Happy and you find peace in Krishna's consciousness. Happy Janmashtami.
It is very obvious that truth will always win, so always try to do the things told by Lord Krishna. And behave like Lord Rama. Wish you a very Happy Janmashtami. Enjoy the festival with love on your heart and good wishes for others.
Radha ke Shyam ke,
Gwalon ke Kanha ke,
Gopion ke Makhan Chor ke,
Janamdin ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayen!