Devotees all over the world are celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna on Monday, August 30. The auspicious festival is observed on the eighth day or Ashtami in the holy month of Shravana (August-September) of Hindu calendar.

From Raas Leela to Dahi Handi to great foods, Krishna Janmashtami — also known as Sri Krishna Jayanthi, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami and Ashtami Rohini — is celebrated with much fervour in India. The birth of Lord Krishna is not only celebrated in India but also in Nepal and Bangladesh.

International Business Times, India, wishes all its readers a very happy and prosperous Janmashtami. Here are a few best wishes, messages, gif greetings to share with your loved ones.

Janmashtami songs

During Janmashtami, two major events are organised - Dahi Handi and Rasa Lila (Raas Leela), which are marked by people playing songs and dancing to them. Here are some popular Janmashtami songs, which can be played during the festival.

Radhe Radhe: The title song Radhe Radhe from Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl, surely does make it to the list of chartbuster songs this festive season. The peppy track showcases Ayushmann (Kanha) impressing his Radha and is composed and sung by Meet Bros along with Amit Gupta.