Virender Sehwag is a very interesting and colourful person. His Tweets and messages on social media are often very entertaining. But one side of Sehwag that hasn't been appreciated enough is his devoutly religious one.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the former opening batsman posted a video of himself on his Twitter account celebrating the birth festival of Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation. The cricketer-turned-commentator also revealed why this particular day is so important for him.

"My mother's name is Krishnaa and my father's name is Krishna. Janmashtami is very important for me. I send my greetings to you all on the occasion of Janmashtami," the two-time triple centurion said in the video.

He is shown sitting in front of a beautiful painting of the toddler Krishna with his foster mother Yashoda and chanting a bhajan dedicated to the Hindu deity. After giving his message to the viewers, Sehwag ends the video by voicing the popular slogan celebrating the revered divine figure – 'Haathi ghoda palki, jai Kanhaiyya lal ki.'

Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Sri Krishna – an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Bhagvata Purana, the deity was born in the prison cell in which his maternal uncle Kansa had interred his parents. This was due to a divine message delivered to Kansa prophesizing that the son of his cousin Devaki and her husband Vasudev would end his life.

Kansa decided to kill all the children born to the couple but thanks to divine assistance, Vasudev was able to take the infant Krishna out of the prison cell without harm and place it in the house Yashoda and Nanda in Gokul.