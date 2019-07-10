Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is basking in on the success of his recent release, says the every actor should do a film like Article 15 and it is part of their responsibility towards society.

Article 15 is an investigative thriller film and Ayushmann Khurrana's never-seen-before heroic cop avatar has grabbed the attention of the audience. Released in cinemas on June 28, the movie has collected Rs 50 crore net at the domestic box office in 12 days and it is still doing well at the ticket counters.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all thrilled over the success of Article 15 at the box office. Talking about its importance, he says, "I posted on my Instagram that it is one of the most relevant and important films of Indian cinema because we don't talk about these things. It's a brave attempt from my side and from the director's side also."

Talking about what motivated him to do it, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "And I guess the success of the last four films, it gives me the courage to do this film because it is, you don't think about the commercial gains when you do a film like this. It's like social responsibility, as an artist you should do a film like this because society needs it.

Ayushmann Khurrana adds, "At the same time, the movie should be intriguing, the intriguing value should be there so that the people are interested in watching the film so that's entertainment at the same time. So, I was always interested in this, coming from the background of street theatre where we tackle social issues and it's a social issue. It only happens in the subcontinent and nowhere else."

Ayushmann Khurrana has received immense appreciation for his bravest choice with opting this film, the actor who comes with a lot of responsibility feels- it is a social responsibility to do a film like this. His character, which is a no-nonsense and realistic portrayal, has already become a hit with the audience.