Pearle Maaney, the runner-up of last year's Bigg Boss Malayalam, had developed a romantic affair with TV actor Srinish during their time inside the house. The duo recently got engaged and are expected to tie the knot in the coming months.

Now, Pearle Maaney has shared a beautiful collage on her Facebook account, and it comprises 24 photos of the starlet hugging Srinish. The 'Who' actress also captioned the image, ''There is a story behind every hug.''

The image shared by Pearle Maaney is now receiving positive responses from her fans and well-wishers. Many people are praising 'Pearlish' stating that they are the most envied couple in the Malayalam entertainment industry.

The romantic relationship between Pearle Maaney and Srinish during the Bigg Boss days had racked up several controversies during the show. As Pearle confessed her love to Srinish, many people had alleged that the actress is doing it just for the sake of publicity.

At one point in time, Pearle Maaney even gave away the ring presented by Srinish, and it made many believe that the starlet is planning to ditch the actor.

However, after the show, the duo continued their relationship, and after convincing their parents, they are now all set to tie the knot.

Pearle Maaney made her debut in Mollywood with the movie 'Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi' that featured Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Later, she played noted roles in movies like 'The Last Supper', 'Njan' and 'Jo and the Boy'.

Her turning point in acting career came in 2018 when Ajay Devaloka's 'Who' was released. The film received positive reviews from critics, and the performance of Pearle was well appreciated by the audiences. The actress is now apparently busy with the shooting of 'Isabella', a sequel to 'Who'.