In a recent live interaction with fans on Facebook, Pearle Maaney, the runner-up of Bigg Boss Malayalam revealed that she loves Srinish very much and expressed her desire to take their relationship to the next level.

As Pearle opened up about their romantic affair, fans of the starlet asked her when she is going to tie the knot with the serial actor. However, Pearle remained tight-lipped, and she did not talk much about her marriage.

During her days inside Bigg Boss Malayalam, Pearle Maaney had revealed that her father will accept her romantic relationship with Srinish, but raised concerns over her mother's stand. In the final days of the show, Sabumon Abdusamad, the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam also argued that Pearle's mother will not give a green signal to her daughter's relationship.

Yesterday, after arriving at Cochin, Pearle Maaney once again came live on Facebook and shared her excitement on seeing her mother after 100 days.

As the suspense continues, fans of Pearle Maaney have already started discussing the future of the 'Nayika Nayakan' anchor's romantic affair. Most of the social media users believe that Pearle's mother will not give her consent to their affair, as Pearle is already an established star but Srinish's future in the entertainment industry is still not that bright.

In the meantime, a section of Pearle haters on Facebook started claiming that Pearle Maaney's relationship with Srinish is fake. Even though she admitted her romance towards Srinish openly, these people believe that Pearle Maaney's romance is short-lived, as she is a person who could not stay in a genuine relationship for long. It should be noted that Pearle herself had confessed once in Bigg Boss that she fails to maintain a relationship for too long.