The most-talked-about topic in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was the romantic affair between Pearle Maaney and Srinish.

During their days inside the Bigg Boss house, many social media users alleged that Pearle Maaney is faking love with Srinish to enter the finale of the show. However, after coming out from the house, Pearle Maaney confessed that she is deeply in love with Srinish, and the 'Nayika Nayakan' anchor even shared a beautiful selfie with the serial actor.

Now, in a recent talk with Manorama News, Srinish confirmed that he is soon going to marry Pearle. The actor revealed that their parents have talked about the relationship recently, and everyone has given their apporval.

"Pearle's family and my parents had a talk recently. Everybody accepted our romantic affair, and now we need to finalize the marriage date," said Srinish.

Srinish also talked about how he fell in a romantic relationship with Pearle Maaney.

"I do not know how I fell in love with Pearle Maaney. During my 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house, I used to look at Pearle in every minute. As I started looking Pearle more and more, it unintentionally turned into a romantic affair," added Srinish.

Pearle Maaney was one of the strongest contestants inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. However, she failed to win the Bigg Boss title and lost the race by a narrow margin to Sabumon Abdusamad. A day before the grand finale, Pearle and Srinish quarrelled with each other, and at one point in time, she returned the ring to him making it clear that she is a kind of person who is incapable of staying in a relationship for long.

This move from Pearle Maaney made many people believe that she is going to ditch Srinish. During the final hours of voting, it put Pearle Maaney in a bad light, and these votes went to Sabumon Abdusamad which finally resulted in his Bigg Boss Malayalam title win.