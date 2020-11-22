It's rare but it happens and mainly in Hollywood. It's November 22, the date which marks the birthday of two Avengers, Black Widow and Hulk. Both the characters play an on-screen romantic couple in the Avengers series. Bruce Banner is a good-looking scientist with three Phds, and Natasha Romanoff is the beauty with brains and skills to protect herself from enemies who come their way. Not that we need a day to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe but now that we have a co-incidence such as this, we will make the most of it.

Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson play on-screen superhero lovers, and even in real life, they both share various common interests. To cite recent examples, they are both die-hard supporters of the US Presidential candidate Joe Biden and had funded various campaigns. Of course, when it comes to US Elections, Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the film franchise plays a major role, but let us now focus on the birthday buddies.

Hulk and Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo rose to a special kind of fame after their involvement in the Avenger's franchise. It was something about their romantic twist which made the series even more interesting. Although most of the Avengers series was more focused on the sassiness of Robert Downey Jr and his love life with Pepper, it was difficult to overlook Natasha-Bruce duo who connected on emotional grounds.

Hulk was the angry mad superhero and the presence of Black Widow, her tangible existence gave his life more purpose. Although Bruce was considered to be the brains of the Avengers, it was Natasha's plan which brought everyone back. It was Natasha's idea all alone to fix a year and find out a timeline when at least three infinity stones would be available in New York.

Natasha's death was a loss, not just to Bruce Banner but to the entire team of Avengers. While Hulk already had two standalone films, we are yet to see Black Widow's story which was expected to release in 2020, however, due to the pandemic the dates have been shifted to 2021.