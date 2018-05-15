Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 51 on May 15 and Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh have wished the Kalank actress loads of love and happiness on her birthday.

Madhuri will be coming back to the silver screen with her upcoming Marathi film Bucket List which is all set to release May 25. She will be playing a naive housewife who gets obsessed with her new-found interest in ticking the bucket list of a teenager named Sai who happens to have donated her heart to her for some reason.

Apart from her Marathi venture, Madhuri has also started preparing for her role in Karan Johar's upcoming film Kalank which also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles. The Dhak Dhak girl replaced Sridevi in the film following the latter's untimely demise on February 24 this year due to accidental drowning.

She will also be seen sharing space with Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal.

While Madhuri is having a working birthday, Karan Johar made sure to surprise the birthday girl with lots of goodies and gifts on the sets of a reality TV show.

Meanwhile, check out how Bollywood celebrities have been showering love over Madhuri on her 51st birthday on Twitter.

Anil Kapoor:

"Happy birthday Madhuri! May you have a 'Total Dhamaal' filled day and year ahead and all your 'Bucket List' wishes come true! Wishing you love and luck always!"

Alia Bhatt:

"Happy happy birthday to the one and only Madhuri Dixit. Thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit."

Shraddha Kapoor:

"Happy birthday to one of my favourites. Have grown up idolizing you. You have such a special place in everyone's heart! We all love you so much Madhuri Dixit."

Farhan Akhtar:

"Happy birthday to the lady with the golden smile who makes a billion people smile every time she appears on screen. Madhuri Dixit love and respect."

Boman Irani:

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, dearest Madhuri Dixit. You have inspired generations with your impeccable dancing and acting skills; but most of all your grace. Lots of Love and Happiness to you on this day."

Dia Mirza:

"Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit! You know you have my heart for life. Have a super super year ahead."

Esha Gupta:

"Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit. You will always be my crush."

Riteish Deshmukh:

"Happy Birthday Dearest Madhuri Dixitji... Have a great year ahead. Working with you was up high on my 'Bucket List'. Thrilled to tick that. Big hug."

Nushrat Bharucha:

"I have always been a mad fan of yours from 'Payal meri' to 'Dhak dhak karne laga' to 'Kay sera sera', cannot wait to see you on the big screen again. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit ma'am!"

Maniesh Paul:

"Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit mam! Stay blessed, loads of love your pallu prem."

Himansh Kohli:

"Many many happy returns of the day, Madhuri Dixit ma'am. May this day be as special as you, filled with love and warmth. I wish you the best day of your life. Big Fan."

Kiara Advani:

"Happy Happy Birthday to the loveliest Madhuri Dixit ma'am! Hope you have an amazing year ahead! So excited to be sharing screen space with you soon."

Mouni Roy:

"Happy happiest birthday my Aphrodite, one who's magic and keeps all of us young and childlike just with your smile. I always wish you all goods happy and blessed. Love you coz I love you Madhuri Dixit."