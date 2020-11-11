The Academy-award winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 46th birthday today. The American actor is known for starring in some fantastic movies like This Boy's Life opposite Robert DeNiro, What's Eating Gilbert Grape opposite Johnny Depp, Titanic co-starring with Kate Winslet, and others.

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has amazed everyone by choosing his movies and his take on environmental issues. DiCaprio is well-known for portraying Howard Hughes in The Aviator, a western slave owner in Django Unchained, and starring as a Hollywood 'has-been' star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio's significant awards include an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe Award for the survival drama The Revenant as well as two other Golden Globes for The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street. On his 46th birthday, let's check out some hidden facts about the acclaimed Hollywood star.

Leonardo DiCaprio was not the first choice for Titanic

Yes, you read it correctly. James Cameron wanted DiCaprio to star as Jack in Titanic, but the studios desired Matthew McConaughey to star in the romantic drama movie. In the end, Cameron won, and we finally get to see Leo as Jack in the box-office phenomena movie Titanic.

Leonardo was fired from his first job

Leonardo DiCaprio has been admired by several of his co-stars as one of the finest gentlemen on a movie set. DiCaprio's first onscreen appearance was in the children's TV show titled Romper Room. However, he was fired for being too disruptive.

Inception was made for Leonardo DiCaprio

Christopher Nolan's science fiction movie Inception is considered one of the finest films of the 21st century. The movie features an ensemble cast, but as per Nolan, they desired only Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of protagonist Dom Cobb. So, as per Nolan, "We were just trying to cast the best people I could find for those parts, which felt right around Leo."

Leonardo DiCaprio as Alexandar the Great

Following the success of Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, which starred DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the modernization of William Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo and Juliet, there were reports that DiCaprio would play the role of Alexander in Baz's another project. However, in 2004, Oliver Stone and Colin Farrell's Alexander movie was released, and Baz decided to drop his Alexander movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Spider-Man

Before Tom Holland became our favorite neighborhood Spider-Man, it was Tobey Maguire who ruled our hearts. Back when the first Spider-Man was into pre-production, there were speculations that DiCaprio would play the role of Peter Parker. The part was later awarded to his childhood friend, Tobey.