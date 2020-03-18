James Cameron's Avatar movie sequels have again hit a roadblock after the production of sequels has officially been shut down in New Zealand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Avatar movie producer Jon Landau confirmed that the executive team behind the epic fantasy movie saga will remain in Los Angeles after canceling their flights to Wellington on Friday. That being said, the VFX work is still going on and things may start to look bright soon.

The entire world is currently talking about coronavirus. The outbreak that started from China has engulfed the entire planet. Government and big agencies are doing their best to avoid contracting the disease. In light of the COVID-2019, filming of James Cameron's Avatar sequels officially halted in New Zealand due to the country's attempts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We've delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up, and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here [Los Angeles] and come down there a little bit later than we'd planned," Landau told New Zealand Herald.

"We're in the midst of a global crisis, and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve."

As of now, Landau has not confirmed when they will be resuming the production in New Zealand but given the current update of the outbreak, things are looking pretty grim from the current scenario.

Avatar 2 release date:

James Cameron amazed the world after the release of Avatar. Ever since its release, fans were waiting to see Avatar 2.

The long-delayed sequels to the 2009 blockbuster movie were due to be completed by the end of 2020. As per our earlier reports, there are four sequels that are under production and will be releasing in 2023 2025, and 2027.

There were several predictions and speculations among the fans of Avatar as to what to expect from the world of Pandora in Avatar 2. Cameron has previously confirmed that the most-awaited Avatar 2 movie will take place under the water and will show the oceanic world of Pandora.