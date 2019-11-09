James Cameron's Avatar 2 is being considered as one of the most awaited movie of all time. The movie is under production since 2009 and fans finally have some solid detail about the production of Avatar 2 and other possible sequels.

According to Variety via ComingSoon.net, James Cameron's Avatar movie sequels are reportedly a five-year commitment through post-production. The production team is working on all the parts simultaneously as they have already wrapped the filming of Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, including parts of Avatar 4.

Avatar movie producer Jon Landau recently offered some insight into the upcoming Avatar movie sequels.

"With Avatar you have to create a whole world. Nothing exists," said producer Jon Landau. "The first time we came, we came because of the incentives. That was a huge motivating factor. What we learned on the first Avatar was the passion and the artistry that people bring their work here. Any location can get people to come. What is harder getting people to come back. We want to work with people who take pride in the overall, and also the detail, of their craft. We found we wanted to be back in New Zealand."

Jon Landau also mentioned the growth that has happened in New Zealand after the release of the first Avatar movie. As per him, the country now has more experienced crew members than before. In addition to this, the film industry in New Zealand is taking all the correct measures to make sure that everything is in the right order.

Avatar 2 and other subsequent sequels will have an ensemble cast. Apart from Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Stephen Lang, other stars are making a debut to the Avatar world. Avatar 2 will feature Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, and Vin Diesel in undisclosed roles.

Release dates of Avatar 2 and Avatar 3

As we mentioned on multiple occasions in the past, Avatar 2 movie was slated to release much earlier but due to some unforeseen delays, the much-awaited sequel will now release on December 17, 2021. In addition to Avatar 2, the release date of Avatar 3 has also been pushed back two years on December 17, 2021, to December 22, 2023. Avatar 4 will open on December 19, 2025, and Avatar 5 will release on December 17, 2027.

That being said, the future of Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 solely depends upon the box-office success of Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. For almost a decade, Avatar movie was the highest-grossing movie of all time and if Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 will be able to surpass the worldwide collection of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame then we might get to see Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 on the previously scheduled dates.