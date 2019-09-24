Fans are waiting with bated breath for the sequel of James Cameron's Avatar. While the first movie remained at the top of the box-office for several years, it was recently dethroned by Disney's Avengers: Endgame. Experts are now predicting that pressure is now going to build-up on Cameron with his Avatar 2 release.

The 2009 released Avatar movie was made against a budget of $237 million and had gone on to make a whopping $2.79 billion at the box-office, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. It remained at the same position for nearly a decade, before being overtaken by Robert Downey Jr starrer Avengers: Endgame. The superhero movie was made against a budget of $356 million and it has made $2.796 million at the worldwide box-office.

Avatar 2's budget is reportedly going to be huge. With the use of motion-capture as well as the live-action filming, several people are predicting that Avatar 2 is going to be costliest Hollywood movie of all time. So, will there be some kind of pressure on James Cameron and his team?

The Terminator movie director told Deadline how Avatar movie sequels will try to match the success of Avengers: Endgame movie.

"Will Avatar 2 and 3 be able to create that kind of success in the zeitgeist? Who knows. We're trying. Maybe we do, maybe we don't, but the point is, it's still possible. I'm happy to see it, as opposed to an alternate scenario where, with the rapid availability, a custom-designed experience that everybody can create for themselves with streaming services and all the different platforms, that [theatrical potential] might not have existed anymore," said the director.

Avatar 2 or Avatar: The Way of Water has been in production since 2010, a year after James Cameron's Avatar released. Ever since then, everyone is waiting to see how the acclaimed director will move on with the story. The movie is being produced by 20th Century Fox and will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

As per earlier reports, the preliminary shooting for the film started in August 2017 in California, that was followed by the principal photography in New Zealand. As earlier reported, the performance capture film wrapped in November 2018 and the live-action filming began in early 2019.

James Cameron's Avatar 2 will see Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and others reprising their roles from the first part. Whereas, several new cast members will also be seen, including Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, David Thewlis and Vin Diesel. The movie is set to release on December 17, 2021.