Avatar movie sequels are surely one of the most anticipated movies of all time. James Cameron's most ambitious project took almost a decade to complete and now fans will be excited to know that the mystery surrounding the titles of all Avatar movie sequels may have been revealed.

Avatar movie sequels were previously referred to as Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5. But now, these movies might have their respective names as well. As per a report by BBC, James Cameron's upcoming movie will be called, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Prior to this, James Cameron stated that he never wished to refer to Avatar sequels as Avatar 2 and so on. In his own words, "I don't want to call it Avatar 2. (Jake) is not an avatar anymore, is he? Maybe we'll call it Na'vi."

However, it should be noted that the above titles are not the final ones. As James Cameron stated that these titles are among those names which they are keeping under consideration and at the same time, "no final decisions have been made yet."

When Avatar was released in 2009, fans were left in awe after seeing the magnificent flying mountains. At the same time, the movie was well praised for its story, dialogue, and performances. With the upcoming Avatar 2 movie, expectations are running high and James Cameron and his team have worked very hard to create a unique world for the viewers.

As of now, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have release dates but Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 have not yet received an official green signal by the studio. Avatar movie producer recently talked about the production of Avatar 2 and from his statement, it is clear that the upcoming movie is going to break all types of box-office records.

"We've been capturing not just on a stage but in a 500,000-gallon water tank, below the water, above the water. Jim has written into the scripts all of the stuff that people would expect from an Avatar sequel. A story that completes itself, an emotional journey in a world like you've never seen," he told ComicBook.com.

Avatar 2 or Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release in December 2020.