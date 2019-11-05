James Cameron's epic science fiction film Avatar, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, will be streamed on Disney Plus from November 12. Disney is launching its streaming service in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands. Fans from Asian countries will have to wait for a couple of months to see the box-office smashing movie on their screens.

"Stream the global phenomenon @OfficialAvatar when #DisneyPlus launches in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand starting November 12," Disney Plus tweeted earlier this week.

In addition to this, Disney Plus tweeted a video of James Cameron confirming the announcement. In the video, Cameron can be seen saying that he is in New Zealand on the sets of Avatar sequels and he wanted to make sure that fans "heard the news that the first Avatar will be offered on Disney Plus the day it launches. We hope fans both old and new will take the adventure to Pandora when Avatar starts streaming."

You heard it here first: @OfficialAvatar will be streaming on #DisneyPlus when it launches in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand starting November 12. pic.twitter.com/Xxq3BbZhRE — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 1, 2019

Avatar was released back in 2009 and instantly became a box-office success. The movie was made against a budget of $237 million and went on to make $2.79 billion at the worldwide box-office. It remained the highest-grossing film for almost a decade, before being overtaken by Robert Downey Jr. starrer Avengers: Endgame. As per reports, all the Disney projects are going to stream on Disney Plus, including Endgame.

Avatar 2 and other possible sequels:

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the sequels of Avatar. After the success of the first movie, James Cameron signed a deal with 20th Century Fox to produce a total of four Avatar sequels. As per our previous reports, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have completed the principal filming and the director is busy with his team in doing some exceptional post-production work.

Avatar 2 will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder and Matt Gerald as the original characters from the first Avatar, with Sigourney Weaver returning in an undisclosed role. The movie will also feature Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, Edie Falco and Vin Diesel in new roles.

Avatar 2 is slated to release on December 17, 2021, and fans can expect to stream it on Disney Plus after a couple of months from its official theatrical release.