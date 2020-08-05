Kajol turns 46-year-old on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and wishes have started pouring in from fans across the globe. Bollywood celebrities, too, have been showering the talented actress with birthday wishes on social media.

The outspoken, versatile and feisty actress impresses the audience with her charm and stellar acting chops every time she performs on screen. From Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dilwale, Kajol has delivered some iconic and memorable performances over almost three decades now. If Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance, Kajol certainly is the queen. Her chemistry with SRK has always worked wonders on screen and is one of the most loved jodis of Hindi films.

As the bubbly actress turns a year older, let's us take a look at some of the most interesting facts about her.

Married to Ajay Devgn for over two decades, she started dating the actor during the filming of Gundaraj. Interestingly, the couple never proposed each other. "We grew with each other. Marriage was never discussed, but it was always imminent," Ajay had said.