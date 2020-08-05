Kajol turns 46-year-old on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and wishes have started pouring in from fans across the globe. Bollywood celebrities, too, have been showering the talented actress with birthday wishes on social media.
The outspoken, versatile and feisty actress impresses the audience with her charm and stellar acting chops every time she performs on screen. From Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dilwale, Kajol has delivered some iconic and memorable performances over almost three decades now. If Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance, Kajol certainly is the queen. Her chemistry with SRK has always worked wonders on screen and is one of the most loved jodis of Hindi films.
As the bubbly actress turns a year older, let's us take a look at some of the most interesting facts about her.
- Married to Ajay Devgn for over two decades, she started dating the actor during the filming of Gundaraj. Interestingly, the couple never proposed each other. "We grew with each other. Marriage was never discussed, but it was always imminent," Ajay had said.
- Kajol is among the four Bollywood stars - Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan to get her miniature doll in Harrods Knightsbridge, London. These are collectively called the 'Bollywood Legends'.
- The DDLJ actress became the first woman to bag a Filmfare for a negative role in Gupt. She considers her role in the film as the toughest one.
- She is related to the legendary actor, Kishore Kumar. Her paternal grandmother was the sister of the Ganguly brothers- Ashok, Anoop, and Kishore. She is the niece of legendary actress Nutan as well. Monish Bahl, Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji are her cousins.
- Kajol shares the record of winning the maximum Filmfare Best Actress Awards (five) along with her late aunt Nutan.
- She admitted to have had been part of Karan Arjun just to experience how it feels to be a mere ornament in a film." I had nothing to do in the film except look good," Kajol had then stated.
- Apart from being a wonderful actress, Kajol is also involved in social work. She is an international goodwill ambassador and patron of The Loomba Trust, a non-profit organisation that supports widows and their children across the globe.
- Kajol certainly is multi-talented as she loves to write poems and sci-fi and read books during her free time.