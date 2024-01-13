HanuMan' follows footsteps of 'Baahubali' and 'RRR', propels Telugu cinema beyond borders

Director Prasanth Varma's recently released superhero film 'HanuMan' is fast climbing the ladder of appreciation as it's being hailed as the next big Indian film globally after the NTR Jr and Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR' and the Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali'.

The film blends Indian culture and mythology with technically sound visuals, and breaks away from traditional superhero film norms. It defies every rule in the book, even the one with regards to the budget that holds back makers from attempting superhero flicks.

Netizens are appreciating the film's prowess; well-knowing that it didn't start as a big-budget action spectacle but organically grew from humble beginnings, evolving at each stage of its creative development.

The reason why films like 'RRR' and 'Baahubali' made a mark was because of the vision of its makers and in this too, Varma doesn't miss a beat and crafts the compelling story with his ingenuity.

The audience is lauding the fact that the film has the grandeur of storytelling, unparalleled visual effects, and epic narratives that have resonated on an international scale. The film's global appeal lies not only in the novelty of their production but also in their universal themes of valour, loyalty, and the timeless battle between good and evil. The captivating storytelling and groundbreaking special effects have already begun to garner admiration from audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from IANS)