Unlike Kollywood and Tollywood, filmmakers in Kerala have always been reluctant to explore unexplored genres, and they always showcase their directorial skills by making either commercial films or ultra-realistic movies.

And now, it seems the wait is over, as a young filmmaker named Rejin S Babu has crafted a movie named Pendulum, touted to be the first ever Malayalam flick to handle the concept of lucid dreaming with shades of time travel.

The trailer of Pendulum was released a few days back, and it is receiving unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Audiences who have watched the trailer are praising the film's rich technical side and mindblowing visuals, which are being made with international standards.

"I have given my best for this movie. We are all eagerly waiting for the film's release, and I am sure that audiences who love thriller films will surely love Pendulum. Pendulum is a team effort, and at this moment, I thank my producers, cast, and crew for supporting me since the day I conceived the film in my mind," Rejin S Babu told International Business Times, India edition.

He added: "To be honest, this film is a content-driven movie coming in a star-driven industry. I can assure you that Pendulum is handling a fresh subject which Mollywood audiences have ever witnessed."

Vijay Babu is playing the lead role in Pendulum. The supporting star cast includes Anumol, Indrans, Ramesh Pisharody, Devaki Rajendran, and Prakash Bare.

Arun Damodaran who assisted ace cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam for several years has handled the camera of Pendulum.

Pendulum is produced jointly by Danish KA, Lisha Joseph, and Binoj Villya.

An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie will be made soon.