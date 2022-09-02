At a time when Mollywood filmmakers are showing hesitancy to experiment with unexplored genres of cinema, an upcoming movie named Pendulum is giving hope to the Malayalam film industry with its unique theme.

The first look poster of the film was released on September 01, and it shows Vijay Babu sitting in front of a Pendulum.

The poster has been shared widely by top stars in the industry including Suresh Gopi, Tovino Thomas, Narain, and Ramesh Pisharody.

Soon, the first look poster of Pendulum went viral online, and netizens started speculating about the genre of this movie.

International Business Times, India edition talked exclusively with Rejin S Babu, the film's director, and he revealed some crucial details about Pendulum.

Rejin revealed that the film is handling a subject related to time loop and lucid dreaming, and such an experiment is happening for the first time in the industry.

"The film falls in the category of thriller, laced with elements of time loop and lucid dreaming. As we all know, Malayalam audiences love experiments, and I hope this film will satisfy them. Pendulum is a team effort, and at this moment, I thank my producers, cast, and crew for supporting me since the day I conceived the film in my mind," said Rejin.

He added: "Malayalam film industry has been always a star-driven industry. Through a film like Pendulum, I hope to make it a content-driven industry. The concept of Pendulum is fresh, and if audiences welcome it in theaters, it will give that extra courage to other storytellers to come up with new themes and ideas."

Pendulum is produced jointly by Danish KA, Lisha Joseph, and Binoj Villya.

Apart from Vijay Babu, the film also stars Anumol, Indrans, Ramesh Pisharody, Devaki Rajendran, and Prakash Bare in other prominent roles.

An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie will be made soon.