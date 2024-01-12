Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man garnered widespread attention in recent months with aggressive promotions and special premieres. The film aims to meet high expectations. Let's delve into whether Hanu-Man lives up to the massive hype.

Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja), a small-time thief from Anjanadhri, faces challenges when his love interest Meenakshi rebels against the control of Gajapathi (Raj Deepak Shetty). In a twist of fate, Hanumanthu acquires superpowers through a precious stone. The plot unfolds with questions surrounding Meenakshi, Gajapathi, and the mysterious character Micheal (Vinay Rai).

Performances:

Teja Sajja shines in the role of Hanumanth, evolving from an underdog to a superhero. Amritha Aiyer delivers as the love interest, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's portrayal of elder sister Anjamma adds emotional depth. Villain Vinay Rai's role is a bit lacking. Comedians Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Sreenu contribute effectively.

Technical Aspects:

Gowra Hari's background score, especially in the climax, stands out. The cinematography by Shivendra is commendable, though the editing falls short in a few sequences. Prasanth Varma's direction impresses, injecting high moments despite a familiar concept. The scenes related to Lord Hanuman are well-presented.

Analysis:

Hanu-Man blends devotion, action, emotion, and drama in a Desi superhero film. Director Prasanth Varma navigates a linear superhero story with engaging visuals and noteworthy VFX, despite budget constraints. The film takes time to set the stage but becomes captivating, offering highs and a gripping interval. Humor is well-balanced, making it family-friendly.

Teja Sajja's transformation into a superhero adds entertainment, with references to star heroes injecting humor. The interval action block impresses with both entertainment and power. Despite some defying gravity, well-placed action sequences, including the Avakayi fight, contribute to the film's appeal. Teja Sajja's convincing portrayal and the engaging narrative keep audiences hooked.

While the movie successfully covers its predictable storyline with crowd-pleasing moments, the antagonist's character is cliched. The film has flaws, including a flat initial forty minutes and room for improvement in visual effects. The storyline's lack of uniqueness and a cliched antagonist could have been addressed for a more impactful narrative.

Verdict: Hanu-Man, with great VFX and engaging storytelling, succeeds in delivering an entertaining Desi superhero experience that is a good watch for movie audiences.

Rating : 3.5/5