Popular southern actress Hansika Motwani has rubbished the rumours about impending marriage with a businessman. The actress herself is surprised by the reports and asked who the businessman is.

Hansika Motwani's relationship, love affair and marriage are among the most-talked about topics down south. A movie portal tweeted this morning that she is set to marry businessman soon. The website tweeted, "Breakingnews: heroine #hansika going to marry a businessman in a couple of days @ihansika."

This piece of information about Hansika Motwani's impending marriage started creating ripples on social media immediately. The Denikaina Ready actress was shocked to see this news doing rounds. She took to her Twitter account to clear the air surrounding her wedding. She replied to the movie portal and wrote, "RUBBISH! Omg who is he????"