Ex-couple Silambarasan and Hansika Motwani had put an end to their rumours about their marriage on Twitter in style. The actors, in 2013, had confirmed that they were in love and were planning to tie the knot, before parting ways.

Hansika's Admission

Hansika Motwani was the first person to confirm the news. On her Twitter, she had written, "Been hearing to many rumours about my life personal life, so jus wana clear. yes! I'm seeing Str :) hence I wouldn't like to talk about my personal life. [sic]"

Simbu too had joined her ex-sweetheart to announce about their budding love. "Yes, I'm with Hansika and right now she is doing really good and marriage will be decided by our family. (I) hope you will respect our privacy, [sic]" He wrote.

Ajith and Shalni

This came months after being in spotted at pubs and upscale hotels. However, unlike other celebs, they did not play hide-and-seek game with the media. In fact, Simbu went on to say that they would like to lead a life like Ajith Kumar and Shalini, the popular celebrity couple Kollywood.

In an interview, Simbu had said, "With my parents permission, I will marry Hansika Motwani and we both will lead a happy life like Ajith and Shalini." His words had overwhelmingly welcomed by the fans of Thala.

Simbu's confession clearly hinted at their wedding plans. Many started predicting that they would become the next big celebrity couple of the Tamil film industry. His father T Rajendar had also expressed his happiness over the development saying that his son was finally settling down in his life.

In less than six months after announcing their affair, the couple decided to break-up. Moreover, Simbu's reference to Ajith and Shalini caused him more embarrassment as his relationship could not even survive six months after his confession.

However, now, Simbu and Hansika are working in upcoming movie Maha. Their fans are hoping that they would sort out their differences and rekindle the broken relationship.