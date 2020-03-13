Hansika Motwani, who was once dating Simbu, had broken up with him for the reasons best known to her. They had parted ways when they were working on Vaalu, which failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.

Yet Hansika Motwani's personal issues with Simbu had not prevented her from completing the shoot. "I still have to act," she had said in an interview with Thanthi TV, but refused to open up on her break-up with him. "I choose not to talk about it and I would not like to talk about it 10 years later. I have no comments for the question," she said.

Nonetheless, Hansika Motwani wanted her movie with Simbu to be a hit at the box office. She was also asked her reaction on Simbu working with his ex-girlfriend Nayanthara. "I can't really comment on it. It is between the two individuals. I think they could answer it better," the Aranmanai actress added.

However, Hansika did not see any wrong in ex-couple coming together for a film. "There is nothing to sort out. There is nothing wrong in it. We still did a schedule in Bangkok (for Vaalu). We probably have one more song to do. That depends on the availability of the dates," she continued.

Simbu and Nayanthara were in love and they had never hidden it from public. They were in a relationship for a few years, but parted ways at some point. The leaked lip-lock pictures had cause a lot of embarrassment for them.

Putting their personal equation behind, Simbu and Nayanthara worked together in Idhu Namma Aalu. Later, Simbu started seeing Hansika Motwani and it too did not last long.

Now, Hansika Motwani too is working with Simbu in Maha which is ready for release.