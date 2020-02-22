Silambarasan is the latest celebrity to respond to the accident that occured on the sets of Indian 2 recently. The incident had killed three people on the spot, leaving12 people severely injured in the mishap.

In a press release, Simbu said, "All the technicians, artists and especially stunt artists risk their lives every day. Each artist is a reason behind the success of a star. It's their sweat that determines our heights of success. I see them as my family members, the incident that took place on the sets of Indian 2 has shocked me. It brings tears to my eyes when I think about the dreams the ones who passed away would have had,"

He continued, "I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the artists who lost their lives. God should give them the strength to bear the loss. Let the ones who passed away rest in peace, I also pray that the ones injured should recover quickly. We should never let another incident like this happen. We should make sure the respective organisations take enough safety measures to avoid such incidents. I request everyone to work cautiously and make sure every safety measure is taken before starting work,

The mishap occurred when 150-feet crane crashed to the ground at the EVP Film City where the shooting has been in progress in a special erected set. As per the reports, the team was filming an action sequence where heavy-lighting equipment was mounted on a crane which crashed and fell down. The three killed were Krishna (assistant director), Chandran (art assistant) and Madhu (a production assistant), Lyca Productions said in a statement.

Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal had a narrow escape in the accident. "Prayers for the entire crew. I can't thank god enough for all those saved. I couldn't sleep the night thinking the person under that canopy where the crane crashed, was my sister and she escaped by a split second. #heartfeltgratitude @MsKajalAggarwal, [sic]" the actress shared about her terrying experience.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is contributing Rs 1 crore each to the family of the decesased. Lyca Productions has announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the deceased's family and Rs 1 crore for the people who are injured in the incident.