Filmmaker-actor T Rajendar, father of actor aka Silambarasan aka Simbu, has reacted to the rumours of his elder son getting married to a London-based millionaire. He has called those speculations a "fake" news.

"There have been a few reports surfacing online regarding the marriage of our eldest son Silambarasan. Please don't buy in on them, they're fake," Behindwoods quoted him as saying.

Searching for a Girl

However, he stated that there are looking for a suitable alliance and they would announce once the girl is finalised. "We are searching for a suitable bride for Silambarasan, with matching horoscopes. When the alliance is finalised, we will share the good news to all the media houses ourselves. Until then, please don't believe in rumours," he added.

Simbu is the most eligible bachelor in Kollywood. He was earlier dating the actresses like Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani. However, those relationships did not last long. So, his parents are looking him for a suitable girl.

It has to be noted that his younger brother Kuralarasan tied the knot last year.

Simbu is a multifaceted talent, who has worked in over 40 movies in Kollywood. Currently, he is working on Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu, the shooting of which is stalled due to the lockdown. However, his next release in Maha in which he has done an extended cameo following the request from his ex-girlfriend Hansika Motwani.