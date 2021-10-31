Amid Halloween weekend, a top exorcist in the United States has warned that people who have tattooed themselves with images of the devil will make themselves prone to evil possession. The bizarre revelation has been made by Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, a qualified psychiatrist who has been practicing as a diocesan exorcist for more than 12 years.

Demonic tattoos could make people possessed with evil entities

In an exclusive interaction with Daily Star, Rossetti talked about an incident where a young man claimed to be possessed after having the likeness of a demon tattooed on his arm. He also warned that people getting possessed with evil entities due to tattoos is becoming quite common.

In the case elaborated by Rossetti, the young man had tattooed Aka Manah, a demon in his body. The exorcist revealed that Aka Manah is a demon of sensual desire, mentioned in Zoroastrian mythology. According to believers, Aka Manah is the true son of satan, and he is widely considered the evilest spirit ever born.

"That's Aka Manah, it's a demon. And he and his little cult friends were all into this cult of Aka Manah, and had a lot of occult knowledge about people they were attacking, including one of my clients. And it was very evil," Rossetti told Daily Star.

According to Rossetti, people who are tattooing their bodies with demonic symbols are informing satan that they belong to him.

"It's incredibly stupid. You're basically saying 'I belong to the dark world and to these demons'," added Rossetti.

Evil spirits making use of tech to hunt people

A few months back, Rossetti had claimed that evil spirits are making use of technology to hunt people. He bizarrely suggested that demonic entities are even using text messages to scare people.

"By the way, several exorcists have had the same experience, getting texts from demons, and why not? In the past, they messed with electronics — TVs and lights turning off and on by themselves. Now they mess with cell phones," said Rossetti.