Despite the lack of scientific evidence, several people all across the world strongly believe that demonic entities are real. According to these believers, a demon usually attacks people through various mediums, and the only way to save the victim is by performing an exorcism. And now, Stephen Joseph Rossetti, a Christian exorcist who has been performing at least 20 exorcisms every week over several years, has talked about the advanced ways used by satanic beings to attack people.

Exorcist shares mindblowing satanic details

Rossetti who is the author of the book, 'Diary of an American Exorcist: Demons, Possession, and the Modern-Day Battle Against Ancient Evil' revealed that exorcism has grown exponentially over the past 10 years. He also added that evil entities are exploring new mediums to target people.

The exorcist claimed that demons are even using text messages to scare people.

"By the way, several exorcists have had the same experience, getting texts from demons, and why not? In the past, they messed with electronics — TVs and lights turning off and on by themselves. Now they mess with cell phones," Rossetti told New York Post.

Exorcist claims to have experienced out of the world evil

Rossetti claimed that he has seen several things performed by people which are not humanly possible. However, the exorcist admitted that he has never seen levitation or spinning heads, some ghostly capabilities often depicted in Hollywood movies. Rossetti also claimed to have experienced out-of-the-world evil several times during exorcist activities.

A few months back, Reverend Bill Bean, a popular Christian exorcist had claimed that a woman got transformed into a serpent-like being during an exorcism. Bean bizarrely revealed that the possessed woman had snake-like eyes, and she contorted her body like a slithering reptile. The exorcist added that this woman used to hiss, and at one point in time, she even tried to bite him.