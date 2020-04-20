Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani', starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra was a cult classic love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani, which was released on 18 December 2015.

The movie managed to create a lot of buzz among the critics as Bhansali's direction, the film's storyline, and the mind-blowing performances of the cast were bang-on. And the bonus was the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Deepika.

Even though the movie was a blockbuster, the cast did face a few infamous incidents that happened when Bhansali and Co were shooting for the film. One of these incidents happened with Ranveer, who admitted that he felt a supernatural power while doing one of the scenes in the film.

When Ranveer Singh saw the ghost of Bajirao

Ghosts are a phenomenon in which few people believe, but those who have encountered a supernatural experience in their lives know that such things do exist.

Ranveer Singh is famous for his boundless energy and jolly nature. However, it seems that he had witnessed an out-of-the-world experience while shooting for Bajirao Mastani, which left him wondering whether he had actually felt a super-natural presence.

Actually, while shooting for the film, the quirky actor believed that he encountered something really spooky. According to him, it was Peshwa Bajirao's ghost during one of his shooting schedules which left him stunned.

"I used to not believe in ghosts until this incident. I really think I saw Bajirao's ghost once," he was quoted as saying to Deccan Chronicles.

Recalling the incident, Ranveer revealed that he had this random thought while showering that what would happen if he encounters the ghost of Peshwa Bajirao and what happened afterwards completely freaked him out.

Ranveer Singh's spooky experience

The 34-year-old actor said, "It was a very trippy experience and I completely freaked out. I recall it as one of the most difficult days of the shoot. I thought I felt some kind of presence and something told me it's him."

"I started to think about what if I encounter his ghost and connect to his spirit and all. I don't know what made me think of it. But it was the following week that I felt it actually happen. I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of the shoot and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao's figure. It had the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see," Ranveer added furthermore.

He continued, "Yes, it could well be my mind playing tricks, but I had a strong instinctive feeling. I am not someone who believes in ghosts. But I do have my moments of superstition."

Everybody on the sets, including Deepika Padukone, was left stunned hearing this, even though nobody else witnesses something like this. It could be his imagination or maybe it was just a hallucination. However, it was definitely a creepy one though.