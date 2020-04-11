Deepika Padukone has got one of the most prominent debuts in Bollywood. Since of course, it was with Shah Rukh Khan, that she started her career with the movie 'Om Shaanti Om' in 2007, directed by Farah Khan. The film starred her in a double role and turned out to be a big blockbuster.

And since then, there has been no turning back for the beautiful actress, as she has been constantly giving blockbuster hit movies back to back like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastaani and so on.

The 34-year-old actress has even got the opportunity to work with some brilliant directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and even with Imtiaz Ali.

But did you know that Deepika was offered Rockstar and Love Aaj Kal even before she made her debut with Om Shanti Om?

Imtiaz Ali first approached Deepika for Rockstar

Yes, you heard that right, the leggy lass was offered to work with Imtiaz Ali for the movie Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. So, If things would have panned out the way Imtiaz wanted to, it is likely that Deepika Padukone would have starred with Ranbir Kapoor in his film Rockstar rather than with Shah Rukh.

Imtiaz himself revealed these details earlier when he once wrote on Deepika's website, "She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know."

The talented director added, "None of Deepika's movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew."

However, eventually, the role was then offered to Nargis Fakhri which marked the Bollywood debut of beautiful actress opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

While Rockstar struggled...Om Shanti Om rocked!

Even though later the film got mixed reviews from the critics it failed to impress at the Box Office. On the other hand, Om Shaanti Om was a super hit film so maybe Deepika's decision, in hindsight, was correct to start her career with King Khan.

Later on, Deepika worked with Imtiaz in movies like Lov Aaj Kal, which was yet another blockbuster and Tamasha, and we desire to watch the actress-director coming together once again.

Talking on the professional front, Imtiaz Ali recently did the sequel of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. However, the movie could not do well on the silver screen. Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in '83' with hubby Ranveer Singh. The actress is playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia whereas Ranveer will be spotted portraying the role of Kapil Dev in the film.