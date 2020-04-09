When Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted on a vacation together, Deepika Padukone had been one of the celebrities who said that Katrina should have been a lot more careful. However, during a chat show on Koffee With Karan, she had stated that her quotes were taken out of context and she wasn't particularly talking about Katrina or the incident.

Karan Johar had invited two lady superstars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan. While talking about various aspects of the film industry, they started talking about the paparazzi culture that had struck the industry.

"It's scary na," said Priyanka Chopra. "I'm not worried about it, I was just not prepared for it. I don't think in India we have been prepared for this paparazzi culture. And now they know your cars.

'I think we tend to kind of take out a quote'

When Karan asked Deepika Padukone about her quote regarding the paparazzi culture, Deepika Padukone had said, "I think we tend to kind of take out a quote, something that I have said out of context and conveniently place it where it's convenient for the person who is writing the article. I was asked about what I thought, and I was not specifically asked about that particular incident. I don't think I'm anyone who can comment about what she or anyone else has gone through."

"I think it really depends on how you want to handle yourself, your career, and I'm someone who is very conscious when I'm in public. I'm aware that there's this new sort of media way of being, and I can either choose to live my life the way I want to and not worry about people are going to say or conduct myself in a certain way."

The celebrity culture of getting clicked has become a common practice in the film industry now. Celebrities have now also adapted their airport looks, the gym looks. While some confessedly enjoy the attention given to them by the media, others have shared a different opinion about being followed by shutterbugs everywhere.