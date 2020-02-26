Delhi has been burning for the last couple of days ever since a violent scuffle broke out between pro-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) supporters and protesters in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad area. The situation remained tensed in areas like Maujpur and Gokulpuri as well. At least 20 people have been killed in the Delhi violence and one head constable too succumbed to injuries that incurred during the clash.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been vocal against the CAA ever since it was passed by Parliament on December 11, said that half of the problems will be solved if Home Minister Amit Shah apologises to the people of this country.

"Duniya mai humari aadhi problems solve ho jaayenge agar home minister sorry bol de toh.. kitni problems solve ho jaayenge," Anurag Kashyap said at the special screening of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad when asked about the ongoing Delhi violence. His statement was followed by a loud round of applause by the audience seated at the screening.

Earlier, Kashyap had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi government egoistic and "illiterate". "The CAA/CAB is not going anywhere. It is impossible for them to take it back because for them, that would mean defeat. This government views everything in terms of victory and defeat. Such is their ego that even if everything gets burned to ashes, Modi can never be wrong. Because illiterate people are like that," Kashyap had written in his tweet.

Meanwhile, the body of an Intelligence Bureau employee was recovered on Wednesday morning, from the affected area which was found dumped in a drain, sparking further outrage.

After witnessing days of horror, normalcy started to return in Kanda Market area in Maujpur amidst fear and rounds of rumours. Speaking to IANS, a local said on Wednesday, "A few shops have reopened today but there is still a lot of fear in the minds of people here".

The locals in the area were seen interacting with their friends and acquaintances to enquire about the situation in the neighbouring areas, and also to check upon them about their safety. While the main road sustained the maximum damage, the interiors on the damage count remained low.

Rahul Tyagi, a local resident said, "We are living here together since a long time and the reason that there was less damage inside is because we stood together to guard our properties and people."

(With IANS Inputs)