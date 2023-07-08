Within days of the shocking Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, yet another disturbing video surfaced online. In the short clip to have come to light from Gwalior, a group of friends can be seen thrashing a man with slippers in a moving vehicle. A man named Golu Gurjar and his friends don't just thrash Mohsin with slippers but can also be seen forcing him to lick the soles of their feet. After slapping Mohsin several times, one man also forces him to say, "Golu Gurjar Baap Hai." The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, reported the PTI.

The video, rendered viral through multiple accounts on social media, has also been shared by tagging the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and DGP of the state. After the incident caused a social media uproar, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra informed the media that two arrests have been made in the matter. Meanwhile, Dabra SDOP Vivek Kumar Sharma said that the video was being sent for forensic examination and a criminal case has been registered, following complaints from the victim's family.

Netizens fuming and how

Several netizens remarked on the frequency with which such incidents are reported. "This is nothing new or frankly even shocking. How often do such incidents come to light speaks volume about the state of law and order in such state," wrote a user. "So many incidents find their way online, but I wonder how many must be going unreported," speculated another over the ground realities of north-Indian states.

Sidhi Urination case

Earlier this week, a man urinating on a tribal youth in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh sparked a huge outrage from all quarters. The accused Pravesh Shukla was later arrested under the stringent National Security Act and is currently lodged in a jail in Madhya Pradesh. After the video went viral, a triggered mob also brought down a portion of the house belonging to the accused in Sidhi.