Having to sleep or even rest on a railway platform is an unwanted situation for any passenger. However, in a video gone viral, RPF personnel can be seen adding to the misery of hapless passengers resting on the platform as he throws water on their faces.

The Railway police official has come in for scathing criticism from the netizens after the video, which shows him pouring water on passengers' faces, went viral. The short clip, shared by an online user, shows the personnel to be on a casual round of waking up passengers with a bottle of water in hand. In the clip, an old man and a youngster wake up to trickling water on their faces without complaints or reaction. However, not the netizens who sharply criticised the Railways for allowing such a behaviour and demanded action against the concerned personnel.

Central Railway, while responding to the online criticism, said in a tweet the personnel-in-question has been advised to deal with passengers in a dignified manner. At the same time, the Railway division also clarified that passengers sleeping on the platform cause inconvenience to passers-by.