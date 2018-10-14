The wife and son of an additional sessions judge were shot by his personal security officer in Gurugram on Saturday, October 13.

The following day, Ritu Garg (38) passed away during the treatment while her 18-year-old son Dhruv is undergoing treatment, reports ANI.

"Ritu died due to excessive bleeding, blood was found in her lungs," deputy commissioner of police Sumit Kuhar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"Dhruv is in critical condition. He was shot in the head due to which a major blood vessel has burst. He is on the ventilator," Kuhar said.

The security officer identified as Mahipal allegedly shot the mother and son with his service revolver. He was arrested two hours later in Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

The officer first shot the wife and then the son. Mahipal also tried dragging them in the car but failed to do so following which he left them on the road and fled the spot.

Since April 2017, Mahipal had been the personal security officer of the judge. According to the police, he shot them due to some personal issues with the family.

Here is the video of the incident: